Fabio Sementilli's Sister Recalls Meeting Brother's Wife's Lover

Mirella Sementilli, victim Fabio Sementilli's sister, detailed meeting Robert Baker at a reception following the viewing for her brother. She recalled asking defendant Monica Sementilli who Baker was, and suggested it'd be best if he left. (2/10/25) MORE

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Recalls Meeting Brother's Wife's Lover

Sementilli Money: Witness Explains Divorce Scenario vs. Death Scenario

Fabio Sementilli's Sister: No One In Our Family Had Ever Been Cremated

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

