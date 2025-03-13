Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

Monica and Fabio Sementilli's daughter, Isabella, recalled seeing her dad had been stabbed, calling 911, and attempting life-saving measures. She said she stands by Monica, and was angry when Fabio's family "blasted my mom on social media." (3/13/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Jamie Savat testifies in court

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

Jordan Hennings attorney stands in court

'You Might Want To Have A Seat': Jordan Henning's Lawyer Spars With Judge

Henning Crying

Jordan Henning to Deputy: 'She Wouldn't Stop Hurting Me. Just Kill Me!'

man testifies in court

Neighbors: Jordan Henning Screamed To Leave Property, Hang Up Phone

Jordan Henning OS

Military Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

MORE VIDEOS