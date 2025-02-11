Sementilli Money: Witness Explains Divorce Scenario vs. Death Scenario

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Marie Ebersbacher breaks down what Monica Sementilli would've gotten if she'd divorced Fabio Sementilli vs. what she'd get if he died. Prosecutors say Monica killed Fabio for a $2M payout. Defense says no evidence links her to the murder. (2/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?