Trial & Error Sundays

Robert Baker on Cross: Can He Convince Jury Monica Sementilli is Not Guilty?

Can Robert Baker convince a jury that Monica Sementilli had nothing to do with Fabio Sementilli's murder? Plus: The complete story that Joshua Riibe told investigators in the Dominican Republic about Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance. (3/14/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Baker Fabio Murder

Robert Baker Describes Fabio Sementilli Murder Plot

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

Ashley Henning is seen on surveillance video inside her home

Video Shows Fight Before Shooting In Henning Home

split screen of jordan henning and ashley henning photo

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

witness on the stand

Robert Baker on Fabio Sementilli: 'I murdered him because I wanted her'

Man on the witness stand, looks late middle-aged

Robert Baker Recalls Meeting Monica Sementilli, Having Secret Affair

Grumpy-looking man testifies as horrified woman looks on from defendant's chair.

Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Jamie Savat testifies in court

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

MORE VIDEOS