Victim's Co-Worker Says She Never Saw Defendant Crying at Memorial

Sally Schoen, Fabio Sementilli's co-worker recalls never seeing Monica Sementilli crying, only witnessing hysterics and Kleenex at Fabio's memorial. However, admits that it was a long time ago. (2/5/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Monice Sementilli and Sally Schoen

Victim's Co-Worker Says She Never Saw Defendant Crying at Memorial

penny mcgee appears in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Closing Arguments

Monica and Fabio Sementilli

Porn Star & Mistress Murder Conspiracy? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

typed motion with highlighted portion

Lori Daybell Wants Court TV Cameras Banned

penelope mcgee appears in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Analyzing the Commonwealth's Case

Late middle-aged woman hangs her head while an animated male witness testifies.

Boss Thought it Was a Sick Joke When He Heard Fabio Sementilli Died

Splitscreen: Female defendant who looks like she's fallen on hard times/young male hipster witness with shaggy brown hair and thick black glasses.

Fabio Sementilli's Son Recalls Getting Large, Unexpected Inheritance

Luigi Sementilli testifies in court

Fabio Sementilli's Son: Monica Was Immediately Focused on Money

split screen of monica sementilli and trainer

'She Was Really Worried About Money': Monica Sementilli's Friends Testify

Matthew Nurse and Monica Sementilli

Monica Sementilli's Former Personal Trainer Takes the Stand

Dr. Rebecca Dedrick

Medical Examiner: Victim's Death Caused by 'Conduct of Two Individuals'

Rebecca Dedrick

Medical Examiner Explains Why Andrew Savitz's Death Was Homicide

MORE VIDEOS