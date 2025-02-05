Victim's Co-Worker Says She Never Saw Defendant Crying at Memorial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sally Schoen, Fabio Sementilli's co-worker recalls never seeing Monica Sementilli crying, only witnessing hysterics and Kleenex at Fabio's memorial. However, admits that it was a long time ago. (2/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?