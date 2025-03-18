Robert Baker Testifies About the Day He Murdered Robert Sementilli

On the day he killed Fabio Sementilli, Robert Baker said he parked a couple miles away from the Sementilli home, entering through the back door. Baker said he knew where the home security cameras were because Monica had given him the logon. (3/17/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen: woman clutches a tissue as a man testifies on the stand

Baker: I Stabbed Fabio Sementilli Until He Weakened, Until He Let Go of Me

splitscreen: woman with head in hands, man on the stand

Robert Baker Testifies About the Day He Murdered Robert Sementilli

middle-aged man on the stand wears a grey blazer and a blue and white checked shirt

Robert Baker on Cross: I Put a GPS Tracker on Fabio Sementilli's Porsche

defendant sobs into a tissue

Prosecutor: You Killed Ashley Because of 'Hell' You Brought to That House

middle-aged man looks worried

Prosecutor to Jordan Henning: 'You wanted to make sure she was dead!'

Jordan Henning testifies on direct

Jordan Henning Says He 'Broke and Snapped' During Fatal Fight With Wife

Henning Relationship testimony

Jordan Henning Addresses Marital Issues With Victim, Ashley Henning

Jordan Henning takes the stand

Jordan Henning Takes the Stand: "I Destroyed Lives That Day"

Justin Anderson testifies

Psychologist: Jordan Henning Suffered 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance'

Judge looks down in court

Jordan Henning Defense Motions For Judge To Recuse Himself

Jordan Henning holds a gun

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

graphic image promoting a docu-series

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 5: Attack the Timeline

MORE VIDEOS