Robert Baker Testifies About the Day He Murdered Robert Sementilli

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
On the day he killed Fabio Sementilli, Robert Baker said he parked a couple miles away from the Sementilli home, entering through the back door. Baker said he knew where the home security cameras were because Monica had given him the logon. (3/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?