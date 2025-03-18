Robert Baker on Cross: I Put a GPS Tracker on Fabio Sementilli's Porsche

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Robert Baker detailed purchasing the knife used to kill Fabio Sementilli at a Walmart, a Vegas trip where he showed Chris Austin the knife, showing Austin around the Sementillis' LA home, and putting a GPS tracker on Fabio Sementilli's car. (3/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?