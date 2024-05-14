While Bryan Kohberger Looks for Change of Venue, His Alibi Is Examined

Bryan Kohberger has a change of venue hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's defense says that while four college students were murdered, he was out for a joyride, enjoying the moon and stars. (5/13/24)   MORE

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

Brian Albert's phone was at the center of the cross-examination today, which leads the panel to question whether Brian Albert upgraded his phone to hide communication data.

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins.

TikTok star, Ali Abulaban, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Abulaban, and friend Ray Barron, in a jealous rage. Ali is charged with two counts of murder in their shooting deaths.

Chad Daybell's in-laws took the stand for the prosecution today, including his brother-in-law, Jason Gwilliam, and his sister-in-law Samantha Gwilliam. Samantha became emotional when speaking about finding out two children were buried in Daybell's pet cemetery.

Bodycam footage released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department shows Active Deputy Airman, Roger Fortson, being shot and killed by a Florida deputy who went to the wrong apartment.

Brian and Nicole Albert take the stand. Court TV discusses two competing theories: The first is the prosecution theory - that he's murdered outside, on the lawn by Karen Read, the second being the defense theory - that he was ambushed inside the house.

