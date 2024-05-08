Suspect indicted for murder of Laken Riley, peeping on another woman same day

Posted at 1:42 PM, May 8, 2024 and last updated 12:22 PM, May 8, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — An indictment reveals new details in the death of nursing student Laken Riley and accuses the suspect in a separate incident on the same day of Riley’s murder.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested Feb. 23 for the murder of 22-year-old Riley, who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus. At the time of his arrest, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said it “was a crime of opportunity.”

jose ibarra mugshot

FILE – Jose Ibarra (CNN)

Ibarra was initially charged with several counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

RELATED | Suspect named in killing of nursing student at University of Georgia

An indictment obtained by Court TV additionally charges Ibarra with aggravated assault with attempt to rape, tampering with evidence and peeping tom.

The indictment accuses Ibarra of attempting to rape Riley, “asphyxiating her” and “seriously disfiguring her head by striking her head multiple times with a rock.” The tampering with evidence charge is for allegations he disposed of his jacket and gloves to conceal the crime.

The peeping tom charge accuses Ibarra in a separate incident the same day Riley was killed. Investigators say he spied on a woman at an apartment at the UGA Village Housing complex. The apartment is located across the street from where Riley was running when she was killed, reported WSBTV.

In total, Ibarra is facing ten charges: malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstruction or hindering a person making emergency telephone call, tampering with evidence and peeping tom.

A court date has not been set in the case.

More In:

Related Stories

Booking photo of Jose Ibarra

Indictment Reveals New Details in Laken Riley’s Murder

Investigators say Jose Ibarra, who is accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley, spied on a woman in UGA housing earlier that day. More

Eligio Bishop and his attorney sit in court

Alleged Cult Leader Attempts to Fire Attorney Mid-Trial

Eligio Bishop wanted to fire his attorney and bring in another, but the judge told him that he would have to represent himself pro se. More

Julie Grant with a picture of slain UGA nursing student Laken Riley on the monitor.

Julie Grant: ‘The Good People Far Outnumber the Bad’

Julie Grant talks about how slain UGA nursing student Laken Riley wanted to dedicate her career to helping people but her life was cut short. More

TRENDING

Surveillance video from a bar with spotlight on one man.
A couple holding a baby (the baby's face is blurred).
Julie with Read crime scene pics on the monitor.
Benjamin Agati shows a mugshot of Adam Montgomery to a witness

LATEST NEWS

Bryan Kohberger is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse
Karen Read
jose ibarra mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS