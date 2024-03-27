Group that searched for Riley Strain joins search for Sebastian Rogers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — One month after 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers disappeared, the search continues for the missing teenager with autism.

Scripps News Nashville spoke to Rogers’ father, who told them that even a month later, he still hasn’t given up hope.

Sebastian Rogers has not been seen since Feb. 26. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Wearing a ribbon of his son Sebastian’s favorite color, Seth Rogers reflected on his son’s disappearance, nearly one month later.

“I didn’t even realize it had been a month yet, until three days ago when I looked at the calendar, it’s just one big day and it hasn’t ended,” Rogers said. “And it’s not going to end until I have my son back.”

After law enforcement scaled back its search, The United Cajun Navy — the same group that searched for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain — is now helping with the search effort for the 15-year-old boy with autism, who authorities say wandered away from his Hendersonville home.

There has been no trace of the boy ever since.

“I’m curious what you would say to investigators, and some people watching now, who would say kids just don’t vanish without a trace, implying there must be some foul play involved. What would you say to them?” Scripps News Nashville asked Rogers.

“Foul play is still negativity. He’s out there, we just have to find him. Stop making excuses. If there’s foul play, we’ll find out after we find him. We gotta talk to him, he’ll tell us what happened. We just got to find him first,” Rogers said.

“And let’s just be clear for everyone watching, do you have any knowledge whatsoever about your son’s disappearance?” Scripps News Nashville asked.

“I don’t,” Rogers said. “I found out over an hour after his mother found out he was gone.”

With his son still missing, Rogers urged neighbors once again to check their properties — even places you’d think someone would never go, as Rogers holds onto hope that he will see his son one day again.

This story was originally written by Jason Lamb for Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

