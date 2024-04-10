Sebastian Rogers: Zero Leads; What is Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV questions how there are zero leads in the search for missing teen, Sebastian Rogers, who disappeared on Feb. 26 and how suffering from 6Q27 Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome, which Sebastian had, can impact someone. (4/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?