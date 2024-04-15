‘God’s Misfits’ Held in Killings of Kansas Women Over Custody Dispute

Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits.” (4/15/24)   MORE

Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits.”

photo of Sade Robinson

Man Charged in Death of Missing Teen Sade Robinson

The search by family and members of the community for missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson has led to the discovery of other human remains.

Search for Missing Teen, Sade Robinson, Leads to Other Human Remains

Volunteers say there is no evidence linking Elijah Vue to the salvage yard, but searchers have been covering a wide area in their efforts.

Elijah Vue Search: Volunteers Expand Search to Salvage Yard

Court TV questions how there are no leads in the search for Sebastian Rogers and how he suffered from 6Q27 Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome.

Sebastian Rogers: Zero Leads; What is Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome?

A prayer vigil for missing teen, Sebastian Rogers, was held over the weekend.

Prayer Vigil for Missing Teen, Sebastian Rogers, Held Over the Weekend

Randy Harris interview on Court TV

Caleb Harris’ Father Talks About His Son’s Last Known Snapchat

Chris Proudfoot's ex-wife, Nina Gomez, speaks about the custody battle she's in with Proudfoot over their daughter.

Sebastian Rogers: Custody Battles and Family Dynamics in His Life

photos of caleb harris

Search Continues for Texas Student Caleb Harris

The panel discuss the body language Chris and Katie Proudfoot display during an interview, including the lack of emotion between the couple when discussing Sebastian's disappearance.

Body Language Experts Assess Chris and Katie Proudfoot Interview

Seth Rogers alleges that his son, Sebastian Rogers, who was seven or eight at the time, was molested by an older boy who was let into the home by Katie and Chris Proudfoot.

Seth Rogers Claims Older Boy Molested Sebastian When He Was Younger

According to Sebastian Rogers' father, Seth, he said if there's a place where someone would think a person would not be or go, it should be a place to search because Sebastian is a 'little quirky.'

Sebastian Rogers Search: His Father Said to Look in Unlikely Places

