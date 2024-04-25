Sebastian Rogers: Father Hopes to Work With Chris Proudfoot to Find Son

Seth Rogers said Chris Proudfoot approached him during a vigil for Sebastian Rogers to put aside their egos to work together in order to find Sebastian. Seth said he'll take any help he can get to find Sebastian. (4/24/24)   MORE

After a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire, Elias Huizar tried to elude police and ended up crashing his car. He then killed himself, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roman Santos, the 1-year-old child who was abducted, was taken safely into custody.

Dramatic Manhunt Ends: Elias Huizar Dead, Son Found Safe

Police: Elias Huizar Shot Himself in Head, Child Safe

Judge Says Adam Montgomery Must Appear at Sentencing

A location app on Sade Robinson's phone placed her at the restaurant, a sports bar, Anderson's home, then at the park, where her remains were found.

Sade Robinson Murder: Investigators Search Maxwell Anderson's Home

In an effort to find the rest of Sade Robinson's body, family and friends continue the search, but frustration has been building in the community at the lack of police-led searches.

Sade Robinson: Family Voice Frustration at Lack of Police-Led Searches

Police Interviews, 911 Calls Played During Leilani Simon Hearing

Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits.”

‘God’s Misfits’ Held in Killings of Kansas Women Over Custody Dispute

Man Charged in Death of Missing Teen Sade Robinson

The search by family and members of the community for missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson has led to the discovery of other human remains.

Search for Missing Teen, Sade Robinson, Leads to Other Human Remains

Volunteers say there is no evidence linking Elijah Vue to the salvage yard, but searchers have been covering a wide area in their efforts.

Elijah Vue Search: Volunteers Expand Search to Salvage Yard

Court TV questions how there are no leads in the search for Sebastian Rogers and how he suffered from 6Q27 Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome.

Sebastian Rogers: Zero Leads; What is Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome?

