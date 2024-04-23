Police: Elias Huizar Shot Himself in Head, Child Safe

Elias Huizar, suspected of killing two people and abducting a young boy was pursued by Oregon State police. The suspect apparently sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and the 1-year-old child was taken safely into custody. (4/23/24)   MORE

After a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire, Elias Huizar tried to elude police and ended up crashing his car. He then killed himself, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roman Santos, the 1-year-old child who was abducted, was taken safely into custody.

Dramatic Manhunt Ends: Elias Huizar Dead, Son Found Safe

Police: Elias Huizar Shot Himself in Head, Child Safe

