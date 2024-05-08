Could Brooks Houck's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him?

A TV interview was entered into evidence in which Brooks Houck admitted he did not report Crystal Rogers missing when he saw she had vanished. Houck, who's charged with Rogers' murder, gave the interview a few days after Rogers went missing. (5/8/24)   MORE

A couple holding a baby (the baby's face is blurred).

A picture taken at a rest stop in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina shows a teen that looks like Sebastian Rogers.

Is This a Picture of Sebastian Rogers?

Katrina Baur in court via Zoom.

3-Year-Old Elijah Vue's Mother Wants a Bond Reduction

split screen of Barry and Suzanna Morphew

Suzanne Morphew's Autopsy Results Released

Seth Rogers said Chris Proudfoot approached him during a vigil for Sebastian Rogers to put aside their egos to work together in order to find Sebastian.

Sebastian Rogers: Father Hopes to Work With Chris Proudfoot to Find Son

After a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire, Elias Huizar tried to elude police and ended up crashing his car. He then killed himself, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roman Santos, the 1-year-old child who was abducted, was taken safely into custody.

Dramatic Manhunt Ends: Elias Huizar Dead, Son Found Safe

amber alert poster

Police: Elias Huizar Shot Himself in Head, Child Safe

split screen shows harmony and adam montgomery

Judge Says Adam Montgomery Must Appear at Sentencing

A location app on Sade Robinson's phone placed her at the restaurant, a sports bar, Anderson's home, then at the park, where her remains were found.

Sade Robinson Murder: Investigators Search Maxwell Anderson's Home

In an effort to find the rest of Sade Robinson's body, family and friends continue the search, but frustration has been building in the community at the lack of police-led searches.

Sade Robinson: Family Voice Frustration at Lack of Police-Led Searches

Leilani Simon sits in court

Police Interviews, 911 Calls Played During Leilani Simon Hearing

Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits.”

‘God’s Misfits’ Held in Killings of Kansas Women Over Custody Dispute

