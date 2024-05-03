Julie Grant Praises the Woodcocks for Their Tireless Advocacy

Julie acknowledges Kay and Larry Woodcock's advocacy on behalf of JJ, Tylee and Charles. Julie says they are lovely people who exhibit strength and grace even though their lives have been altered. And, true crime trends in a full episode. (5/3/24)   MORE

Chad Daybell’s mother, Shelia Daybell, and sister-in-law, Heather Daybell, testified on Thursday. Heather stated that

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 15 Recap

The jury sees police bodycam video of investigators talking to Lori Vallow. Investigators conducted a welfare check on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan after a call from Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother.

Jury Sees Video of Detectives Conducting Welfare Check on JJ and Tylee

Chad Daybell's sister-in-law testifies.

Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

Chad Daybell's mother on the stand

Chad Daybell's Mother Recalls Meeting Lori Vallow for the First Time

Kay Woodcock on the stand

JJ Vallow's Grandmother Recalls 'Jaw Dropping' Amazon History

Matt Daybell, Chad Daybell's younger brother, made an appearance in the courtroom and sat next to Larry and Kaye Woodcock and Tammy Daybell's aunt. Matt said he arrived to show support to Larry, Kay and Tammy's aunt.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Daybell Neighbor Says it Was 'Odd' to See Chad Rub Lori's Leg

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Friend Was Shocked to Learn Chad Remarried So Quickly

Court TV looks back at the three biggest moments of the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial so far.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: The Three Biggest Moments So Far

Tammy Daybell's cousins take the stand. First cousin Patricia Later testified that Chad said a couple of odd things at Tammy's funeral, including that she

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 13 Recap

Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Split screen showing Ron Arnold and Chad Daybell

'You Own It': Witness Reveals John Prior Owns Chad Daybell's House

