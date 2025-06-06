'Take Her Out!': Judge Throws Lori Daybell Out of Courtroom

Lori Daybell was warned to stop referring to herself as kind, loving and peaceful, or else the State would bring in evidence to rebut that character, such as the 4 murders she committed. The judge kicked her out when she became combative. (6/6/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes

Boudreaux recalled realizing someone was trying to kill him. He said an officer asked if he knew of anyone who might want to harm him.

What Did Boudreaux Say When Officer Asked If Anyone Wanted to Harm Him?

Brandon Boudreaux recalled the shock of realizing the bullet that struck his Tesla came dangerously close to where his head had been. Boudreaux testified that he could barely breathe as he called 911 in a panic.

Boudreaux Recalls Seeing Where Bullet Hit: 'It Was Inches From My Head'

Lori Daybell argued she wasn't in Arizona when an attempt was made on Brandon Boudreaux's life, and insisted she had nothing to do with it

Lori Daybell Opening Statement: 'I Am All About Spreading Love'

Lori Vallow Daybell delivers opening statements

Lori Daybell Says She 'Loves All People' in Opening Statements

Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

