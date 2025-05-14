AZ v. Lori Daybell: Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial (Brandon Boudreaux)

Posted at 8:53 AM, May 14, 2025
PHOENIX (Court TV) — Lori Daybell is representing herself at trial in Arizona on charges she conspired in an attempt to kill her ex-nephew-in-law.

Prosecutors allege Lori and her brother, Alex Cox, planned to kill Brandon Boudreaux in October 2019. Court documents allege Cox drove a Jeep that belonged to Lori’s deceased husband, Charles Vallow, from Rexburg, Idaho, to Gilbert, Arizona, then shot at Boudreaux outside his home on Oct. 2. Boudreaux was not injured in the incident.

lori daybell appears in court

Lori Daybell appears in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Court TV)

At the time of the shooting, Boudreaux was recently separated from Lori’s niece, Melani Pawlowski. According to police reports, Lori and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, along with Cox, told Pawlowski that Boudreaux had a “dark” soul when they allegedly began plotting his murder. Boudreaux previously testified about the shooting during Chad’s Idaho trial.

MORE | Who’s who in the world of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell

If convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Boudreaux’s case, Lori is facing a potential sentence of life in prison. She is already awaiting another possible sentence of life in prison after an Arizona jury convicted her of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow in April.

The Arizona charges are in addition to her life sentences in Idaho. In 2023, she was convicted of murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Her husband, Chad Daybell, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to death.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 29.

