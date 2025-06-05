Lori Daybell Opening Statement: 'I Am All About Spreading Love'

Lori Daybell argued she wasn't in Arizona when an attempt was made on Brandon Boudreaux's life, and insisted she had nothing to do with it. She also told the jury that she loves all people and will continue spreading love no matter what. (6/5/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit

Latest Videos

Lori Daybell argued she wasn't in Arizona when an attempt was made on Brandon Boudreaux's life, and insisted she had nothing to do with it

Lori Daybell Opening Statement: 'I Am All About Spreading Love'

Lori Vallow Daybell delivers opening statements

Lori Daybell Says She 'Loves All People' in Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS