What Did Boudreaux Say When Officer Asked If Anyone Wanted to Harm Him?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Boudreaux recalled realizing someone was trying to kill him. He said an officer asked if he knew of anyone who might want to harm him. He told the jury: "I told him the only person I could think of...It was two people. It was Lori and Alex." (6/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?