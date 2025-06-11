Lori Daybell Delivers Defense Closing: 'I'm Not Defensive. I'm Not Angry'

Lori Daybell vehemently denied being part of a murder plot, saying, "Brandon Boudreaux decided that I was responsible for his family tragedy. And I'm really sorry that he feels that way." She also insisted she's "no stranger to tragedy." (6/11/25) MORE

Prosecutor Treena Kay argued that Lori Daybell's actions speak louder than words as she detailed how Daybell allegedly conspired with Melani Boudreaux, Alex Cox and Chad Daybell to kill Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Daybell vehemently denied being part of a murder plot, saying,

Prosecutor Treena Kay said Brandon Boudreaux knew the answer when police asked who'd want to kill him: Lori Daybell and Alex Cox.

State of AZ rests in case against Lori Daybell, who's accused of plotting the murder of her ex-nephew-in-law. Daybell will NOT put on a defense. She will also NOT testify. The judge will read jury instructions before closings get underway.

Prosecutors questioned Det. Ray Hermosillo about Alex Cox’s Google searches for ammo, maps to Brandon Boudreaux's home, and

Lori Daybell asked Brandon Boudreaux why he believes she and her brother, Alex Cox, plotted an attack on him.

Lori Daybell was warned to stop referring to herself as kind, loving and peaceful, or else the State would bring in evidence to rebut that character, such as the 4 murders she committed. The judge kicked her out when she became combative.

Boudreaux recalled realizing someone was trying to kill him. He said an officer asked if he knew of anyone who might want to harm him.

Brandon Boudreaux recalled the shock of realizing the bullet that struck his Tesla came dangerously close to where his head had been. Boudreaux testified that he could barely breathe as he called 911 in a panic.

Lori Daybell argued she wasn't in Arizona when an attempt was made on Brandon Boudreaux's life, and insisted she had nothing to do with it

Lori Vallow Daybell delivers opening statements

