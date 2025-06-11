Lori Daybell Delivers Defense Closing: 'I'm Not Defensive. I'm Not Angry'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lori Daybell vehemently denied being part of a murder plot, saying, "Brandon Boudreaux decided that I was responsible for his family tragedy. And I'm really sorry that he feels that way." She also insisted she's "no stranger to tragedy." (6/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?