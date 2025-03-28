AZ v. Lori Daybell: Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial

PHOENIX (Court TV) — After being sentenced to life in prison in Idaho, Lori Daybell is now standing trial in Arizona.

In 2023, Lori was convicted of murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Her husband, Chad Daybell, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to death.

Now she’s in Arizona, acting as her own attorney on charges in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiring in an attempt to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The two cases will be tried separately, with the case regarding Charles’ death going to trial first.

Lori married her fourth husband, Charles, on Feb. 24, 2006, in Las Vegas. In 2013, the couple adopted JJ from Charles’ sister and her husband, Kay and Larry Woodcock, who were JJ’s grandparents.

In 2016, the couple moved to Arizona, where they settled down with Tylee and JJ. Three years later, Charles filed for divorce, indicating he was concerned about her mental health, according to East Idaho News.

Lori’s older brother, Alex Cox, fatally shot Charles on July 11, 2019, while he was arguing with Lori after picking JJ up for school. Police said during the argument, Alex claimed Charles hit him over the head with a bat. Alex told police that after he was hit in the head, he retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot Charles in self-defense. In a probable cause statement from the Chandler Police Department, investigators said no emergency aid was provided for Charles, and he was left bleeding on the floor for approximately 43 minutes before calling 911.

A grand jury indicted Lori on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Charles.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, March 31.