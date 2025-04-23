Lori Daybell's Cousin Talks to Court TV

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Megan Conner said Lori shows no remorse or recognition of what she’s done; Lori has public and private personas, and described Lori as someone who only cares about her own wants. Megan also said Lori's "baby voice" is a manipulation tactic. (4/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?