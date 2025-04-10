Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Adam Cox said he believed Lori and Alex conspired to kill Charles because Lori was telling people a zombie had inhabited Charles' body. Adam said Alex wasn't answering his messages so once he learned Charles was dead, he got "a feeling." (4/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?