Detective Reveals Time Gaps in Lori's Whereabouts at Shooting

Lori claimed she was home when Charles was shot, but Det. Werther said she was at Burger King at 7:54a. 911 was called at 8:36a, police arrived by 8:42a, and Lori was seen on body cam at 8:48a—despite also driving JJ to school 7 miles away. (4/15/25)