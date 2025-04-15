Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Detective Reveals Time Gaps in Lori's Whereabouts at Shooting

Lori claimed she was home when Charles was shot, but Det. Werther said she was at Burger King at 7:54a. 911 was called at 8:36a, police arrived by 8:42a, and Lori was seen on body cam at 8:48a—despite also driving JJ to school 7 miles away. (4/15/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

wide show of a courtroom. you can see a judge, witness, the defendant, and attorneys

Lori Daybell Grills Detective About Going Through Charles Vallow's Phone

woman with long hair an a purple blazer gesticulates on the witness stand

Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

Nikita Casap in court

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

Gerhardt Konig appears virtually in court

Gerhardt Konig Faces Wife In Court After Allegedly Trying To Kill Her

Kay Woodcock

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

Adam Cox

Lori Daybell's Brother, Adam Cox, Takes the Stand

wide shot of a courtroom

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

Lori Daybell's friend testifies

Friend: Lori Daybell Said Charles Vallow Was Possessed

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

wide shot of court

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

MORE VIDEOS