Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Lori Daybell Grills Detective About Going Through Charles Vallow's Phone

Lori asked Det. Werther what he was seeking when he searched Charles' phone. Werther's focus was location data, so the judge ruled it irrelevant when Lori asked about a date scheduled with Nancy Jo Hancock in Charles' phone calendar. (4/15/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes ,

Latest Videos

wide show of a courtroom. you can see a judge, witness, the defendant, and attorneys

Lori Daybell Grills Detective About Going Through Charles Vallow's Phone

woman with long hair an a purple blazer gesticulates on the witness stand

Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

wide shot of a courtroom

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

Lori Daybell's friend testifies

Friend: Lori Daybell Said Charles Vallow Was Possessed

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

wide shot of court

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

man with white hair (and white beard) on witness stand.

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Fire Captain About the Crime Scene

Blonde, bespectacled woman delivers a statement in court.

Lori Daybell, Pro Se Defendant, Delivers Open in Murder Conspiracy Trial

splitscreen that looks like a ripped photo: middle-aged guy in a grey tee shirt/blonde woman in a polka dot tee shirt

Larry Woodcock: No One Was Kinder or Had More Integrity Than Charles Vallow

Treena Kay delivers opening statements

Prosecution: Lori Vallow Wanted To Be Lori Daybell

MORE VIDEOS