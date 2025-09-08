Lori Daybell Attempts To Get Message To Son Colby Ryan Before Court TV Interview

Lori Daybell sent a message to Nate Eaton, asking that it be passed to her son, Colby Ryan, after hearing that both would be appearing live on Vinnie Politan Investigates at CrimeCon. (9/8/25) MORE

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

Prosecutor Treena Kay argued that Lori Daybell's actions speak louder than words as she detailed how Daybell allegedly conspired with Melani Boudreaux, Alex Cox and Chad Daybell to kill Brandon Boudreaux.

Daybell Prosecution Rebuttal: 'We Don't Need Words. We Have Actions'

Lori Daybell vehemently denied being part of a murder plot, saying,

Lori Daybell Delivers Defense Closing: 'I'm Not Defensive. I'm Not Angry'

Prosecutor Treena Kay said Brandon Boudreaux knew the answer when police asked who'd want to kill him: Lori Daybell and Alex Cox.

Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

State of AZ rests in case against Lori Daybell, who's accused of plotting the murder of her ex-nephew-in-law. Daybell will NOT put on a defense. She will also NOT testify. The judge will read jury instructions before closings get underway.

State Rests Case-in-Chief in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

Prosecutors questioned Det. Ray Hermosillo about Alex Cox’s Google searches for ammo, maps to Brandon Boudreaux's home, and

Lori Daybell Prosecutors Detail Alex Cox's Google Search History

Lori Daybell asked Brandon Boudreaux why he believes she and her brother, Alex Cox, plotted an attack on him.

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Victim Brandon Boudreaux

Lori Daybell was warned to stop referring to herself as kind, loving and peaceful, or else the State would bring in evidence to rebut that character, such as the 4 murders she committed. The judge kicked her out when she became combative.

'Take Her Out!': Judge Throws Lori Daybell Out of Courtroom

Boudreaux recalled realizing someone was trying to kill him. He said an officer asked if he knew of anyone who might want to harm him.

What Did Boudreaux Say When Officer Asked If Anyone Wanted to Harm Him?

Judge Justin Beresky said Lori Daybell was examined after she argued she was too sick for court, and from a medical standpoint, there's no clinical reason for her to miss court.

Judge Asks Lori Daybell Why She's 'Not Medically Able to Proceed'

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

