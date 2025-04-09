Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Nancy Jo Hancock was reportedly the last person to see Charles Vallow alive. They dated briefly during his separation from Daybell. Lori Daybell grilled her about the relationship, and demanded to know what Charles said about her. (4/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?