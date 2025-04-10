Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

- Watch Live
Adam Cox testified that he and his sister, Lori Vallow, haven't spoken in 7-8 years; and before that, communication was sporadic. Adam also said he did not witness Lori conspire with their brother, Alex Cox, to kill Charles Vallow. (4/10/25) MORE
