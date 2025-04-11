interview with a killer season 2 banner

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow's sister, takes the stand in Lori Daybell's trial, saying she got a call from Charles' son saying, 'I just got a text from Lori and she says dad's dead.' Daybell is facing charges for the murder of Vallow. (4/10/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Kay Woodcock

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

Adam Cox

Lori Daybell's Surviving Brother, Adam Cox, Takes the Stand

wide shot of a courtroom

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

Lori Daybell's friend testifies

Friend: Lori Daybell Said Charles Vallow Was Possessed

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

wide shot of court

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

wide shot of a courtroom

Daybell: 'Were you aware that my husband was wearing a $200 bamboo shirt?'

lori daybell in court

Lori Daybell Questions First Responders About CPR for Charles Vallow

Treena Kay delivers opening statements

Prosecution: Lori Vallow Wanted To Be Lori Daybell

Lori Daybell interview

'I'm Not An Attorney': Lori Vallow Daybell's Words On Eve Of Trial

