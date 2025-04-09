Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
On cross, Lori Daybell asked Nancy Jo Hancock, the last person to see Charles Vallow alive, if she was aware that Lori didn't know her husband was on dating sites. Hancock replied, "He was under the impression you were having an affair." (4/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?