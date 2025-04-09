interview with a killer season 2 banner

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Fire Captain About the Crime Scene

Fire Capt. Kent Keller (now retired) said he believes Charles Vallow was dead before he got to the house; it's unlikely that anyone performed CPR; and he observed a gunshot wound to Vallow's chest with an exit wound through his back. (4/8/25) MORE

Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

man with white hair (and white beard) on witness stand.

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Fire Captain About the Crime Scene

The Sementillis

Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Tuerk testifies in court

Tuerk Describes Moments After Wife's Death: 'I Wanted To Kill Myself'

linda stermer and trevor stermer

Son Says Linda Stermer Told Him to 'Silence' Brother Over Accusations

linda stermer and trenton stermer

Linda Stermer's Son Makes 'Explosive' & 'Detrimental' Statement At Trial

Gerhardt Konig appears in court

Hawaii Doctor Charged With Trying To Kill Wife Pleads Not Guilty

Blonde, bespectacled woman delivers a statement in court.

Lori Daybell, Pro Se Defendant, Delivers Open in Murder Conspiracy Trial

splitscreen that looks like a ripped photo: middle-aged guy in a grey tee shirt/blonde woman in a polka dot tee shirt

Larry Woodcock: No One Was Kinder or Had More Integrity Than Charles Vallow

Treena Kay delivers opening statements

Prosecution: Lori Vallow Wanted To Be Lori Daybell

Matthew Sheehan

Ingolf Tuerk Trial: Forensic Scientist Details Crime Scene Evidence

Lori Daybell interview

'I'm Not An Attorney': Lori Vallow Daybell's Words On Eve Of Trial

Linda Stermer listens to testimony from Katherine Fox

Friend: Linda Stermer Talked About Ways To Get Rid Of Todd

