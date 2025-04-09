Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Fire Captain About the Crime Scene

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Fire Capt. Kent Keller (now retired) said he believes Charles Vallow was dead before he got to the house; it's unlikely that anyone performed CPR; and he observed a gunshot wound to Vallow's chest with an exit wound through his back. (4/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?