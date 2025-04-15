Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Det. Cassandra Ynclan recalled Lori's behavior in the car following Charles' shooting, saying she was unaffected, not emotional, not upset, and very chatty; Lori also didn't acknowledge what had happened and acted like it was any other day. (4/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?