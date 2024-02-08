Murder of Harmony Montgomery: Prosecution Opening Statement

In his opening statement, prosecutor Christopher Knowles described how defendant Adam Montgomery allegedly beat his daughter, Harmony, and kept eating his food and doing drugs as she died in the backseat of their car. (2/8/24)   MORE

