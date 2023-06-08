NH v. Adam Montgomery: Weapons Trial

By IVY BROWN and COURT TV Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — Jurors have begun deliberations for the father of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is standing trial on charges unrelated to his daughter’s presumed death in New Hampshire.

An indictment charges Adam Montgomery with eight counts related to firearms theft in 2019. Authorities accuse Adam of stealing two firearms on two separate dates from the home of a person identified as C.F. in court documents.

At the time of his arrest in April 2022, Adam was in custody on assault charges related to Harmony’s case. Attorney General John Formella said in a news release, “There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.”

Prosecutors reportedly plan to call Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, as a witness. Kayla is currently in custody on a felony charge of theft by deception for allegedly lying about Harmony’s whereabouts.

Also on the prosecution’s witness list is Danielle Dauphinais, who is awaiting trial for the death of her 5-year-old son Elijah Lewis and was reportedly incarcerated with Kayla.

According to court documents, Adam’s defense intends to attack Kayla’s credibility. A motion states much of the information gathered by authorities was in conjunction with the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance.

In August, Adam is scheduled to stand trial in the death of his missing daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Authorities claimed he killed 5-year-old Harmony in Dec. 2019. She wasn’t reported missing until Nov. 2021. In Aug. 2022, authorities said they believed she had been killed. They announced charges against Adam two months later. Investigators are still searching for her remains.

A jury of four men and 11 women was seated Wednesday, May 31. Court TV is livestreaming the proceedings gavel-to-gavel.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 4 – 6/7/23

The defense called two witnesses to the stand before resting its case.

The prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments. WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Defense Closing Argument

The jury, comprised of 2 men and 10 women, deliberated for several hours before leaving for the evening. Deliberations will resume on Thursday morning. The jury asked one question on Wednesday afternoon, but the question was not released to the media. WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Jury Deliberating



DAY 3 – 6/5/23

The defendant’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, testifies for the prosecution Kayla said the night Chris Frain’s firearms were stolen, she didn’t see Adam bring those guns into hers and Adam’s house. Kayla said first time she saw Adam with the stolen guns, she was in the kitchen taking care of the kids, and Adam was showing the firearms in the living room to people to try and sell/trade them. Kayla said another time she saw the guns, it was during an exchange between Adam and two white guys in her attic. Kayla said in another instance, Kevin LaBelle was looking at one of the guns. WATCH: Adam Montgomery’s Wife Testifies Against Him WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Kayla Montgomery on Cross-Examination

Detective Ryan Olsen testified to conducting a search warrant on a place of residence that was occupied by a man named Jonathan Sergeant.. At this location, approximately six guns were seized, including a Stag Arms rifle.

DAY 2 – 6/2/23

Kevin LaBelle testified to Adam displaying both a shotgun and an AR-15 for him, and then ultimately buying the shotgun from Adam for $250. WATCH: Witness Testifies to Buying Shotgun from Adam Montgomery

Michael Sullivan testified to an instance where Adam was showing off a shotgun to his friends, and another instance when he observed Adam trading a rifle for drugs. On direct, Mike said the rifle was an AR-15. On cross, he said he wasn’t sure if it was an AR-15 or an AK-47 bc he didn’t get a clear view of the gun bc there was a sheet over it.

Michael Sullivan also testified to a conversation he had with Adam where they were discussing whether or not Kim Frain’s statements about cameras supposedly capturing evidence around her house was something to be concerned about. In this discussion, Adam said that he knew Kim was lying bc if there were cameras, he’d be in jail. WATCH: Witness: “Everyone Knew Adam Took the Guns”



DAY 1 – 6/1/23

WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Day 1 Recap

The jury hears opening statements WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Chris Frain testified that his 12-gauge and AR-15 rifle were stolen.

Kim Frain, Chris’ ex-wife, testified to the details of the night Chris’ guns were stolen, saying that Adam Montgomery came over and they both fell asleep. When she woke up, Adam was gone and a door was left open. Kim admitted that she hadn’t gone to sleep for days before Adam came over due to the effects of the drugs she had been taking. Kim admitted during cross-examination that she assumed Ishmael Garcia, her drug dealer, knew where the guns were in the house and that she had previously allowed him to use her car as well as Chris’ .380 and .45 in exchange for drugs. Kim said she heard from friends that Adam may have stolen the guns, so she asked Adam’s ex, Kayla, about them. She said she told Kayla that the neighbors had cameras, and Kayla then asked which way the cameras point. WATCH: Adam Montgomery Weapons Trial: Victim’s Ex-Wife Testifies

Mark Reed testified to a text exchange on Oct. 3, 2019, where Adam tried to sell him a 12-gauge shotgun. Reed said he didn’t have enough heroin and cash, so he didn’t end up buying the gun. WATCH: Witness says he was afraid of Adam Montgomery



Court TV field producer Tiffany Smith contributed to this report.