Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against Adam Montgomery

Posted at 12:02 PM, October 13, 2025 and last updated 12:03 PM, October 13, 2025
MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — Months after Harmony Montgomery‘s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her daughter’s killer, a judge has dismissed the case.

Adam Montgomery appears in court for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Court TV)

Adam Montgomery was convicted of beating 5-year-old Harmony to death and then concealing her body for months before eventually disposing of it; Harmony’s remains have never been found. Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, did not have custody of Harmony when she was killed.

Sorey won a $2.25 million settlement in May from New Hampshire after she filed a lawsuit accusing them of negligence and ignoring signs that Harmony was in danger.

Harmony Montgomery and Crystal Sorey.

Harmony Montgomery and Crystal Sorey. (Crystal Sorey)

In July, Sorey filed a second lawsuit against Adam, accusing him of wrongful death in Harmony’s case. But on Friday, Judge David Anderson dismissed the case because Sorey had failed to serve Adam the required paperwork.

Adam was sentenced to serve 56 years to life, but shortly after his sentencing, he was removed from the New Hampshire State Prison for Men. Adam’s record on the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Website lists him as being held in a non-NHDOC facility, meaning he was moved out of state. Adam was allegedly moved to a facility in Virginia, and while sources could not tell WMUR why the move was made, state law allows for prisoners to be moved when they cannot be “properly or safely kept” in-state.  A search of prisons in Virginia did not reveal where Montgomery was being held.

In a statement to Court TV, Sorey’s attorney, Kevin Leonard, said, “Adam Montgomery was timely served with the lawsuit and an affidavit of service was filed with the superior court on September 15, 2025. Therefore, we believe this is a court error and will be looking into it first thing on Tuesday, when the court reopens.”

Adam is due to return to New Hampshire this week as the New Hampshire Supreme Court hears arguments on his request for a new trial.

