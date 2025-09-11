Adam Montgomery’s murder case appeal gets hearing date

The New Hampshire Supreme Court will reportedly hear arguments in Adam Montgomery’s request for a new murder trial in October.

Last year, a jury convicted Adam of all charges in the death of his daughter, 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery. He was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison.

Earlier this year, Adam filed an appeal asking for a new trial. He cited three errors with his trial: the court’s failure to sever assault and murder charges, evidence of past abuse that was admitted, and video evidence of Adam’s interaction with police in 2021 was shown to the jury.

In August, prosecutors asked the state’s highest court to deny Adam’s request. Arguments are scheduled to be heard Oct. 15, according to WMUR.

Separate from his murder case, Adam also sought to appeal convictions in his weapons theft case. In 2023, he was convicted of eight charges and sentenced to 30-60 years in prison for being an armed career criminal. In his appeal, Adam argued that testimony from the victim’s wife was wrongly admitted, “over his hearsay objection, that she had heard rumors that he had taken the firearms.”

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ultimately denied Adam’s appeal in a ruling dated Aug. 27, 2025, stating, “Viewed in the totality of the circumstances, we conclude, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the challenged testimony did not affect the verdict.”