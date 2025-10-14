Where is Adam Montgomery?

Adam Montgomery's record on the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Website lists him as being held in a non-NHDOC facility, meaning he was moved out of state, but authorities have not released where he's being held. (10/14/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Where is Adam Montgomery?

Adam Montgomery lawsuit dismissed

Judge Dismisses Wrongful Death Suit Against Adam Montgomery

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Seeks Accuser’s Name, Address

Kimberly Sullivan Requests Alleged Victim's Address in New Motion

Ex-Pageant Queen Charged in Death of Toddler Appears in Court

Children Under the Bed Case: Family Members Back in Court

Children Under the Bed Case: Brother and Sister Defendants Back in Court

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

Case Agent: Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Was Too Dehydrated to Walk on Her Own

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

