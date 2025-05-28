NH to pay Harmony Montgomery’s mother $2.25M in settlement

Posted at 9:07 AM, May 28, 2025
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has agreed to pay $2.25 million to the mother of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old girl whose father was convicted of murdering her.

Crystal Sorey and Harmony Montgomery. (Crystal Sorey)

Crystal Sorey filed a negligence lawsuit against the state last May, accusing social workers of ignoring signs that her daughter was being physically abused by her ex-husband after he was awarded custody in early 2019.

Adam Montgomery is serving a minimum of 56 years in prison after being convicted of murdering Harmony and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it. Police believe he killed Harmony nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body has not been found.

The state does not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement reached last month.

“The state agreed to these settlements to avoid prolonged litigation and support closure for the families. We recognize their profound loss and hope this brings some measure of peace,” Attorney General John Formella said.

In July, the state agreed to pay $5.75 million to the mother of a Laconia boy the state placed with a grandmother who is now charged with his 2019 death. In December, it settled with the father of 5-year-old boy Merrimack killed by his mother in 2021.

In 2018, the state created an Office of the Child Advocate to serve as an independent watchdog agency, but lawmakers are considering eliminating it in the next state budget.

