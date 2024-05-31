Analyzing Treadmill Video Ahead of Verdict

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
During deliberation, the jury in Christopher Gregor's trial breaks their silence and asks to see the infamous treadmill video one more time. Julia Jenaé hosts this episode of Closing Arguments and discusses the treadmill video with her special guests MORE
Do you want to continue watching?