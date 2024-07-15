Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A former Colts player, Daniel Muir, and his wife were denied bail after an emergency hearing where their lawyer argued that holding the couple in jail is unconstitutional. The couple are facing accusations of abusing their 14-year-old son. (7/15/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?