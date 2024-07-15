Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

A former Colts player, Daniel Muir, and his wife were denied bail after an emergency hearing where their lawyer argued that holding the couple in jail is unconstitutional. The couple are facing accusations of abusing their 14-year-old son. (7/15/24)   MORE

