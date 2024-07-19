Murder of Madeline Soto: Court TV Retraces Stephans Sterns' Steps

Court TV producer Cody Thomas returns to Florida where Madeline Soto's body was discovered and retraces Stephan Sterns' steps. Sterns was charged with sexual abuse of a minor days after Soto was found on March 1 in a wooded area. (7/18/24)   MORE

Court TV producer Cody Thomas returns to Florida where Madeline Soto's body was discovered and retraces Stephan Sterns' steps. Sterns was charged with sexual abuse of a minor days after Soto was found on March 1 in a wooded area.

Daniel and Kristin Muir

Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

Daniel Muir is seen speaking

Son of Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir Found, Parents Arrested

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue. Vue was three years old when he went missing on Feb. 18, 2024. His mother and her boyfriend are facing charges stemming from his disappearance.

Plea Hearing Scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue's Mother

split screen shows Tracy Ferriter in court and prosecutor Karen Black

Prosecutor 'Caught Off Guard' By Tracy Ferriter Plea

woman appears in court between attorneys

Tracy Ferriter Sentenced to Probation In Adopted Son's Abuse

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

New Insight Into Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto's Relationship

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Documents Establish More Cohesive Timeline in Madeline Soto's Murder

Image of first contact with Miles Bryant

Officer Introduces Gun, Bullets and Bodycam Video of Miles Bryant

Voice for the Victims: The Death of Kinsleigh Welty

Earlier in the afternoon the jury broke their silence for the first time since their deliberations began and their request was to once again review the video of Christopher Gregor forcing his son Corey Micciolo to run on the treadmill.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Requests Review of Treadmill Video

In the prosecution's closing argument, Christine Lento said that 'This treadmill video, which was recovered by the prosecutor's office speaks for itself.' 'Everything that you need and want to know is captured on this video.'

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

