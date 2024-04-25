Victim's Mom in Nacrelli Case Wonders If She Was Working With Someone

Jaimie Spradlin, the mother of the victim in the case against Lisa Nacrelli, says her son's personality has changed since the incident and discusses the constant fear they face. (4/25/24)   MORE

Nacrelli Defense Fights to Toss Charges Days Before Trial Begins

After a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire, Elias Huizar tried to elude police and ended up crashing his car. He then killed himself, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roman Santos, the 1-year-old child who was abducted, was taken safely into custody.

Dramatic Manhunt Ends: Elias Huizar Dead, Son Found Safe

Police: Elias Huizar Shot Himself in Head, Child Safe

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Craig Ross Sentenced for Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl From NY Park

Lisa Nacrelli is accused of impersonating a CPS worker when she approached a home and attempted to lure a child away from their home.

Lisa Nacrelli in Court for Pre-Trial Hearing in Child Enticement Case

Trial Date Set for Lisa Nacrelli in Child Enticement Case

Video Shows Teen Girl Escape Attempted Kidnapping

Disturbing New Details in Madeline Soto Case: What Did Her Mom Know?

A new plea hearing has been set for an Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted last summer.

Plea Hearing Set for Alabama Woman Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping

Prosecutor Felicia Easter delivers opening statements

Opening Statements: Bogus Pizza Order ‘Lured Victim’ to Her Death

On the Docket: Woman Poses as CPS Worker to Lure Child

