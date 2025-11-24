Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

- Watch Live
Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson, says she didn't give Adams a competent defense at his 2017 murder trial, saying she felt 'overwhelmed and dealt with a hostile judge.' Adams was convicted of Holly Bobo's murder. (11/24/25) MORE
