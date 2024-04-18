The Attempted Shootings of Tammy Daybell and Brandon Boudreaux

Law enforcement believe Alex Cox was the man in the mask who attempted to shoot and kill Tammy Daybell. The panel discuss how Chad Daybell tried to convince Tammy that the shots were perpetrated by kids with paintball guns. (4/17/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Law enforcement believe Alex Cox was the man in the mask who attempted to shoot and kill Tammy Daybell.

The Attempted Shootings of Tammy Daybell and Brandon Boudreaux

The financial records were at the center of the State's case today. Chad Daybell transferred large amounts of money to his children on the day detectives searched his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

four boxes showing webex feed of court

Travel Records Show JJ Vallow Was Not on Flights with Lori

The genesis of the killing spree may have been triggered by the killing of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. His death would have allowed Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship to start.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: The Genesis of Killing Spree

Lori Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, started getting suspicious about the relationship between Lori and Chad Daybell. Charles Vallow was later shot and killed by Alex Cox, Lori's brother.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

In audio played in court, Chad Daybell gave the Patriarchal Blessing given in the LDS faith to Alex Cox, but was not authorized to do so.

Audio: Chad Daybell Gives Patriarchal Blessing to Alex Cox

Scott Peterson in court on 4/16/24.

Scott Peterson Appears for Motions Hearing in Bid for New Trial

four screens show different angles of a courtroom

Detective: Charles Vallow Was Shot While Lying Down

As authorities dig up human remains in the backyard, Chad Daybell's daughter, Emma, supports her father and doesn't believe he's involved in any of the findings.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Body cam vid of Chad Daybell after he was pulled over.

Patrol Sgt. Recalls Putting Chad Daybell in Patrol Car

Graphic autopsy photos of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were shown. Detective Ray Hermosillo details ghastly discovery made on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Daybell case detective testifies.

Detective Recalls Horrific Discovery While Excavating Daybell Property

MORE VIDEOS