Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Melanie Gibb, a former cult member and friend of Lori Vallow Daybell takes the stand. Gibb talks about Lori saying how Charles Vallow was the first person to become a 'dark' spirit and how she received that information from Chad Daybell. (4/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?