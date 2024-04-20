Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship. (4/19/24)   MORE

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Melanie Gibb, a former cult member and friend of Lori Vallow Daybell takes the stand.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Friend Explains Castings, Beliefs

Law enforcement believe Alex Cox was the man in the mask who attempted to shoot and kill Tammy Daybell.

The Attempted Shootings of Tammy Daybell and Brandon Boudreaux

The financial records were at the center of the State's case today. Chad Daybell transferred large amounts of money to his children on the day detectives searched his property.

The genesis of the killing spree may have been triggered by the killing of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. His death would have allowed Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship to start.

