Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
Graphic autopsy photos of the two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were shown in court. Detective Ray Hermosillo also detailed the shocking discovery of charred bone and burned flesh while excavating Chad Daybell's property. (4/11/24). MORE
Do you want to continue watching?