Julie Grant: Sometimes a Killer's Family is Traumatized by Murder

As the family of the suspect in the death of Sade Robinson offers condolences, Julie points out that murderers' loved ones are traumatized by homicides too, albeit in a different way. And, true crime trends in this full episode. (4/22/24)   MORE

