Julie Grant: Sometimes a Killer's Family is Traumatized by Murder

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
As the family of the suspect in the death of Sade Robinson offers condolences, Julie points out that murderers' loved ones are traumatized by homicides too, albeit in a different way. And, true crime trends in this full episode. (4/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?