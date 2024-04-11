Search continues for missing Milwaukee teen Sade Robinson

Posted at 9:32 AM, April 11, 2024
MILWAUKEE (Court TV/Scripps News Milwaukee) — Authorities and volunteers continue to search for missing Milwaukee teen Sade Robinson, who disappeared April 1.

Robinson, 19, was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work at Pizza Shuttle. The following day, her car was found torched, but there was no sign of Robinson.

sade robinson smiles

Sade Robinson (Family provided via Scripps News Milwaukee)

In the days following her disappearance, authorities located severed human remains throughout the area, but have not identified the remains as belonging to Robinson. A person of interest connected to one of the discoveries is in custody on “probable cause.”

While searching for Robinson, family members found her blanket in the area where her car was found and unidentified human remains.

Officials haven’t released new information on the investigation, but Mayor Cavalier Johnson told Scripps News Milwaukee, “As this investigation continues, and it still obviously is an active investigation, I’ve been asked by law enforcement not to reveal anything at the moment because the investigation is still ongoing. … I know that those agencies take this very, very seriously and will approach it with due diligence.”

